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‘Everybody loves him’ but Christian Pulisic told why AC Milan may ‘have to sell’ as USMNT star continues to stall on signing new contract
Pulisic yet to sign new contract offer at AC Milan
Milan would like to see unwelcome speculation brought to a close as quickly as possible. In an ideal world, the Serie A giants will reach a compromise with Pulisic that suits all parties. He will put pen to paper and agree to remain in his current surroundings for the foreseeable future.
It is easy to see why such a decision would be taken, with personal bests on the goal front being posted since swapping Stamford Bridge for San Siro in 2023. Pulisic has become a fan favourite in Milan and is widely considered to form part of the Italian top-flight elite - alongside the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Lautaro Martinez.
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Has contract saga become a distraction for Pulisic?
He has, however, endured more injury issues of late and gone 12 games without finding the target - with a competitive goal yet to be recorded in 2026. Could the long-running contract saga have become an unwelcome distraction for Pulisic?
When that question was put to Ambrosini, the ex-Milan midfielder - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Betinia - said: “I'm not sure. I'm not in his head. But normally, it shouldn't have been a problem. He feels that everybody loves him - from the fans, from the club, from the team-mates. So I don't think the contract is a problem. For me, he has a physical problem and a tactical problem, but not a contract one. Here in Milan, everybody loves him. They see the effort he puts in every time, so no, not the contract.”
Transfer talk: Why Milan may agree to sell Pulisic
While Milan are hoping to see Pulisic stick around, as he remains tied to them until at least 2027, Ambrosini admits there is a scenario in which the United States international is moved on.
He added when asked if he expects Pulisic to stay or go: “I think Milan need him. I'm surely convinced of that. I don't know what his relationship with [Massimiliano] Allegri is, I don't know exactly. I don't know what's the plan of Allegri for the next year.
“Of course, AC Milan with Champions League, they will need five or six players more. And I don't know if they have the money to buy four or five new players. So I don't know if they are obliged to sell somebody. This is the question. This is the problem.
“It may be if Allegri wants five or four players and the club says, ‘OK, we don't have enough money, we have to sell somebody’. I don't know if Christian would be in this situation. But for me, if I were the coach of AC Milan, he would stay in Milan, of course.”
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Captain America: USMNT star Pulisic so important to Milan
It is not just on the field that Pulisic offers considerable benefits to Milan, as he is also a marketing dream off it - as ‘Captain America’ and potentially the brightest star to have emerged from the U.S.
With the American market now so important to leading clubs around the world - and with RedBird Capital calling the shots at San Siro - Ambrosini went on to say of Pulisic’s value to the collective cause: “That's why I think the club would like to let him stay. Of course, he's very important. You know how important he is for the USA market. And, you know, the owner of AC Milan, you know, perfectly well. So that's why I think he's very important for AC Milan.”
Pulisic may delay any call on his future until after the 2026 World Cup, which will see him representing the USMNT on home soil. Interest from afar could be attracted there - having already been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United - while Milan may have to tweak their terms in order to get the hard-working 27-year-old to stay put.