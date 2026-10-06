Domenic Aquilina
Nicolo Tresoldi opens up on turning down Jurgen Klopp as 22-year-old remains torn between Germany and Italy
Promising striker delays senior allegiance
Germany Under-21 forward Tresoldi has candidly explained his decision to turn down a senior call-up from Klopp as he weighs up his international future. The 22-year-old remains at a career crossroads, caught between committing to Germany or Italy at senior level. He has opted for a measured approach following direct overtures from both federations, who are fiercely vying to secure his long-term allegiance.
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Youngster reveals exchange with Klopp
Speaking to German outlet ran about his discussions with the 59-year-old tactician, Tresoldi admitted to battling severe pre-call nerves. Reflecting on the Germany manager's empathetic response to his hesitance, the striker revealed: "He sent me a message first and signed it off with 'Best wishes, Kloppo'. So I immediately knew who it was. After that, we texted and spoke on the phone. It was a really good conversation.
"He understood it very well. We had a very good exchange. I hope I made a good impression. He is a great coach and also a great person. So I'm very grateful to him for the conversation and his support.
"I was extremely nervous. I immediately told my parents, who were nervous as well. But in the end, it was simply a very good conversation."
High-profile figures intensify recruitment battle
Klopp is not the only heavyweight involved in the pursuit, with Germany sporting director Rudi Voller and Italy head coach Mancini actively lobbying the young forward.
On his constructive dialogue with Voller, Tresoldi noted: "We've spoken several times. He understands my situation very well because he played in Italy for a long time himself and knows both countries. He knows that this decision isn't easy. For me, it's something special to be able to speak to someone like him. When strikers of that calibre talk to you, it means something."
Addressing Mancini's personal pitch, he added: "Yes, he contacted me too. It was a similar situation. For me, it's something special when two such successful coaches take the time to speak to me. It shows me that I'm on the right track. I'm very grateful to both of them for that. Everything else will become clear in time."
- Domenic Aquilina
Under-21 focus precedes career decision
For now, Tresoldi is channelling all his energy into helping Germany wrap up their Euro Under-21 qualifying campaign against Georgia on Tuesday night. Having already contributed to back-to-back victories in this window, the marksman faces one final test to help secure his side's place at the finals. A definitive choice regarding his senior international allegiance will only follow once youth duties conclude and his domestic campaign gathers further pace.
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