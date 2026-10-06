Nicolo Tresoldi opens up on turning down Jurgen Klopp as 22-year-old remains torn between Germany and Italy

Speaking to German outlet ran about his discussions with the 59-year-old tactician, Tresoldi admitted to battling severe pre-call nerves. Reflecting on the Germany manager's empathetic response to his hesitance, the striker revealed: "He sent me a message first and signed it off with 'Best wishes, Kloppo'. So I immediately knew who it was. After that, we texted and spoke on the phone. It was a really good conversation.

"He understood it very well. We had a very good exchange. I hope I made a good impression. He is a great coach and also a great person. So I'm very grateful to him for the conversation and his support.

"I was extremely nervous. I immediately told my parents, who were nervous as well. But in the end, it was simply a very good conversation."