Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Tresoldi U21Getty Images

Translated by

Italy, Tresoldi says yes to Mancini: waiting for Fifa’s approval for the change of national team. Here is the head coach’s objective

Italy
N. Tresoldi

The striker is waiting to receive the go-ahead from Fifa for the change of national team. Alessandro Romano has also been approved, while the other target is Matteo Palma

Italy have turned to Roberto Mancini to start again after their third failure to qualify for the World Cup. The new head coach is scouring the globe for players eligible for the Italy national team despite currently holding another nationality.


One of the standout cases is Nicolò Tresoldi, the 2004-born Bruges striker. He has scored four goals in the first four matches of the season, was born in Cagliari and has gone all the way up to Germany Under-21 level. Roberto Mancini has called him to convince him and Italy are now waiting for FIFA's approval to have him in time for 18 September, when the Nations League will begin.


  • Tresoldi says yes

    Nicolò Tresoldi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, has already said yes to Mancini's proposal. After rising through the Germany Under-21 ranks, scoring 12 goals in 24 appearances, he has chosen to switch national teams and represent Italy.

    • Advertisement

  • Why Tresoldi can play for Italy

    So why can Tresoldi, who has already worn the Germany shirt at youth level in official matches, switch national teams? The answer lies in the "One-time change" rule, set out by FIFA in Article 10 of the rules on "Change of Association".


    Born in Italy, Tresoldi holds Italian citizenship. Under FIFA regulations, playing for youth national teams, even in official matches, does not block a change of nationality. Once he plays his first official match for a country's senior national team, he will no longer be able to go back.




  • What is missing for the change

    To make Tresoldi eligible for selection, FIFA approval is needed after obtaining his yes. The aim is to have him available by 18 September, when the squad for the first Nations League matches will be announced. During the first international break, Italy will face Belgium (25 September), Turkey (28 September), France (2 October) and Turkey again (5 October).


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Not only Tresoldi: the cases of Romano and Palma

    Alongside Tresoldi's yes, Mancini has also secured the go-ahead from Cagliari's Alessandro Romano, who scored the winner in the opener against Parma. He is Italian and has Italian parents, but so far he has played for Switzerland up to Under-20 level. He too has to switch, with Mancini awaiting FIFA's approval.


    Another target is Matteo Palma, an 18-year-old Udinese centre-back. He played for Italy Under-15s before switching to Germany Under-17s.