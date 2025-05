This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Nicolas Jackson's time up? Chelsea field multiple enquiries for hit-and-miss striker with Blues open to potential sale N. Jackson Chelsea Transfers Premier League Chelsea have reportedly received multiple enquiries about striker Nicolas Jackson as the Blues consider his future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea consider Jackson's future

