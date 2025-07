This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Why Eddie Howe won't make final decision on Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle amid Liverpool interest A. Isak Newcastle United Transfers Premier League Liverpool Al Hilal Newcastle have decided chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and PIF will make the final call on Alexander Isak's future and not Eddie Howe in an unusual move. Isak asks to leave Newcastle

Interest from Liverpool and Al-Hilal

Final decision on striker will not be made by Howe Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask