New York, New Jersey take legal action against FIFA in probe over World Cup ticket pricing

The attorney generals promised that their joint investigation would look into whether FIFA's ticket release schedule may have impacted rising prices for the World Cup.
They have fluctuated significantly between various selling windows, with prices for the main three categories of seats reportedly rising by 34 percent between October and April.
"Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated," Davenport said in a statement. "But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices."
They will also look into allegations that fans were misled about seat locations. Those who purchased "category 1" seats in the original sale have subsequently found themselves allocated inferior seats to those who purchased later. Due to increased demand for the top-quality spots, FIFA introduced "front category" zones, some of which were superior to "category 1" seats.
"Reports indicate that fans who bought tickets before these new zones were introduced were excluded from those seats and instead assigned less desirable seats, including seats far from the field or behind the goals," the joint release added.