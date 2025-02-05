Naomi Girma to Chelsea FC, Kerolin to Man City, Crystal Dunn to PSG – Why NWSL’s star departures signal growth, not decline

Players leaving the NWSL is a signal of expansion of the game rather than a caution sign

Offseason movement is expected, but the amount of player departures from the NWSL this year in particular is sounding an alarm.

The NWSL is regarded as the best professional women's soccer in the world, but without the best players in the world, is it still that? While it's true that not all of the world's best players have departed the NWSL, there's been quite a few in the past months. From Naomi Girma leaving the San Diego Wave for Chelsea, to Kerolin departing the North Carolina Courage to Manchester City, Crystal Dunn leaving Gotham for PSG, and many Canadian players signing in the new professional women's league in Canada, there has been plenty of movement.

Should the league be worried?

While yes, many American superstars are pursuing different options, it actually shows growth in the sport above all else. This is the perfect time to explore options abroad if you are a player in the U.S. as there is no major tournament for two years.

Here's a look at some of the major offseason moves, and why this is a sign of expansion of the game rather than a caution sign.