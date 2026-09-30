Morgan Gibbs-White defends 'stupid' viral holiday video following his emergency call-up to Thomas Tuchel's England squad

As reported by the Daily Mail, Gibbs-White faced online criticism after his fiancée, Britney de Villiers, posted a viral video of the couple reacting to his belated England call-up. Tuchel brought the midfielder into the squad after five players withdrew.

The couple were on holiday in Dubai, and the video showed them miming to a High School Musical song. Gibbs-White quickly clarified the situation. "It was just me and my missus having a bit of banter, we do it all the time," the midfielder explained, assuring fans that his commitment to the national team is entirely unwavering.