CHAOS for Mohamed Salah as Trabzonspor boss Fatih Tekke leaves club just days after resignation was blocked

With the atmosphere around the club turning toxic, further talks were held between the manager and the board to find a resolution. This led to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract effective immediately. The club released an extensive statement explaining the decision.

The statement read: "As a result of the discussions held, we have mutually agreed to part ways with Fatih Tekke in line with Trabzonspor's interests and future-oriented goals."

The club was keen to highlight the positive impact the coach had during his time in the dugout, particularly regarding silverware and financial stability. "Over the approximately 18-month period he served, Fatih Tekke added significant value to Trabzonspor," the club added. "In addition to his contributions to the development of the players integrated into our squad during this time, he provided our club with important gains both in sporting and economic terms. By bringing the Turkish Cup to our trophy cabinet, he once again inscribed his name in Trabzonspor history."



