Despite all of the debate that comes from the action on the field, nothing riles up fans of MLS quite like kit release day. It's on days like today that everyone feels like a fashionista and everyone feels like they have some thoughts on which teams got it right and which teams got it very, very wrong.

Kit releases are always a bit of fun. They're often also up for debate. Not every shirt is for everyone, and that's okay. Some are, though, and some are quite clearly only for the 11 players that will be wearing them on the pitch. To MLS' credit, teams have tended to be more willing to take risks than some of their counterparts around the world, and those risks sometimes land spectacularly and sometimes land... not so spectacularly.

At GOAL, we're here to break down the latest crop of MLS kits released ahead of the 2026 season, offering up our thoughts on which teams nailed it and which need to go back to the drawing board ahead of next year.