Milos Kerkez breaks silence after Liverpool star and father are blacklisted as 'enemies of Ukraine'

Breaking his silence on the matter, the left-back firmly distanced himself from the political undertones. Speaking to Hungarian outlet Telex, Kerkez insisted his actions were purely instinctive and protective of his national team captain.

"Personally, I have never supported and I do not support any aggression in my life," Kerkez explained. "I am not a person who considers anything that harms others acceptable. At the same time, there is always tension in a football match, and in the match against Ukraine, all I did was defend our captain, my friend, and I would have done this even if any other country had been our opponent."

He added: "Also, it's important that my father is not me. Whatever he does, I cannot take responsibility for his actions."

The listing drew sharp condemnation from Hungarian government officials, including MP Balazs Hidveghi, who was also named on the Myrotvorets database. Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Orban stepped in to defend her citizens, revealing that diplomatic efforts were underway to resolve the feud.

"I strongly condemn the stigmatisation, any form of blacklisting, and any potential threats directed at Hungarian citizens Milos Kerkez and Balazs Hidveghi," Orban wrote in a statement. "Throughout the weekend, alongside the government meeting, I was in constant consultation with Ukrainian government representatives, the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ), the embassy, ​​and my colleagues to ensure that all parties involved took action within their respective spheres to resolve the situation. Sport should be about performance, community, and respect. I thank the two national associations for their cooperation."



