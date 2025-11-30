Mikel Merino slams Moises Caicedo for 'horrible' red card challenge after Arsenal scrap to 1-1 draw against ten-man Chelsea

Caicedo's challenge on Merino, which saw him catch the Arsenal star's ankle after flying in studs up, brought on a lengthy delay after the 34th minute. Taylor brandished the yellow card after Caicedo was restored to his feet, before instantly being beckoned over to the pitchside monitor. The 47-year-old referee quickly overturned the call, and explaining his decision to the Stamford Bridge crowd, he said: "After review, Chelsea 25, makes a challenge with excessive force and endangers the safety of the opponent, therefore my final decision is red card."

After Chelsea took the lead in the 46th minute through a Trevoh Chalobah header, Merino levelled the scores as he outjumped Malo Gusto at the back post to power home a header of his own just before the hour mark.

Speaking after the game, Merino shared that despite the initial decision and lengthy delay, he knew Caicedo's tackle was worthy of a red. The makeshift striker also revealed that he did not speak to his opponent following the game.