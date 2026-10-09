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Declan Rice Arsenal 2025-26Getty
Yosua Arya

Mikel Arteta issues Declan Rice injury warning as Arsenal boss faces midfield selection headache

Arsenal
D. Rice
M. Arteta
Arsenal vs Leeds United
Premier League

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must carefully manage Declan Rice following a gruelling schedule for both club and country. The England midfielder has been dealing with an ongoing hamstring problem, forcing his manager to take a cautious approach ahead of the upcoming clash against Leeds.

  • Arsenal manage Rice injury concerns

    Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will take a cautious approach with Rice to protect their star midfielder from a serious injury. The 27-year-old withdrew from the England squad before the international break due to fears over his immense workload.

    Rice has played an intense amount of football over the last few seasons. He notably played through a nerve issue in his hamstring during the World Cup, helping Arsenal secure Premier League success and reach the Champions League final.

    As domestic football returns, Arteta is wary of pushing his crucial midfielder too hard. The Gunners face Leeds this weekend, but Rice’s participation remains uncertain as the club monitors his physical condition.

  • Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Arteta explains need for caution

    While Rice could still feature against Leeds, his manager is keenly aware of the long-term risks. Arteta stressed that Arsenal must protect the player after a demanding summer tournament.

    "Yeah, we have to manage him because he's had a few issues since he came back from the World Cup" Arteta said, as quoted by Independent. "Hopefully tomorrow he's available, and some others also are in doubt."

  • Mixed news on Arsenal injuries

    Beyond Rice, Arteta is managing several other fitness doubts. Kai Havertz withdrew from the Germany squad with a muscular problem, while Ezri Konsa returned early from England duty.

    Explaining the situation, Arteta said: "With Kai as he had a muscular injury, I spoke to Germany and they sent the player back as normal, Ezri we had good communication with the England camp. We will see tomorrow [if they are available]."

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    Arsenal aim to close gap

    Arsenal return to action against Leeds aiming to bounce back from a disappointing result before the international break. The club suffered a frustrating defeat to Brighton in their previous outing. That loss leaves Arsenal sitting three points behind Manchester City in the early Premier League table.

    Whether Rice is deemed fit enough to start against Leeds remains to be seen. However, the return of key defenders provides a crucial platform for Arsenal to regain their winning momentum.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
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