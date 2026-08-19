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Mikel Arteta targets historic Premier League repeat as Arsenal boss prepares for life after Pep Guardiola rivalry
Arteta eyes historic consecutive titles
Arteta has laid down a significant marker ahead of the new campaign, insisting that his side is fully focused on achieving a feat never before accomplished in the history of the North London club. Having finally ended a 22-year wait for a league title last season by overcoming the juggernaut of Man City, the Gunners are now aiming to defend their crown. Only a handful of managerial greats, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola, have managed to win the Premier League in consecutive seasons, and Arteta is eager to join that elite group.
"I’m very excited. We already have some dreams about the competition again with the Community Shield. It’s a new season, new expectations," Arteta told talkSPORT. "We have the opportunity to do something we haven't done before at this football club, to win it back to back and that is the ambition. It’s not personal, it’s the collective ambition that we have and the ambition of the club. It's a beautiful challenge."
- AFP
Life after the Guardiola era
The landscape of the Premier League has shifted significantly following Guardiola’s decision to call time on his trophy-laden decade at Man City. For Arteta, who served as Guardiola’s assistant before taking the reins at Arsenal, the absence of his compatriot on the touchline is a significant change. Arteta admitted that the shift in dynamic felt unusual after years of intense tactical battles against the man who set the standard in English football.
"It was different," Arteta said. "Obviously I know Enzo [Maresca] really well but obviously the relationship I built with Pep when we were with each other. The amount of headaches and sweats he has provided to me over the last six or seven years to try to catch their level. He’s been an absolute inspiration, he's left a mark on this league forever and he made all of us better."
Market moves and squad evolution
While Arsenal have already made significant waves in the transfer market with the £75 million acquisition of Bruno Guimaraes, Arteta has hinted that the club’s business might not be finished just yet. The Gunners are currently assessing their options in the final third, particularly following the departure of Leandro Trossard. With questions also lingering over the long-term future of Gabriel Martinelli, the club has been linked with several high-profile targets, including Liverpool-linked winger Bradley Barcola. Arteta remains coy but maintains that the club will always look to improve if the right opportunity arises.
"When we show ambition at the club it has to come from the very top and I think the ownership has been very supportive with everything we are doing at the club," he explained. "The motivation is always there to be better. If we can identify the talent to make us better then we have to do it but we have to focus on what we have in house to make sure they evolve, grow and be better."
"You can see how crazy and unpredictable the league is. It's better not to talk too much, be prepared, be open and hopefully we can wrap up the transfer window in a really positive way."
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Preparation for the opening night
As Arsenal prepare to host Coventry City on Friday night, Arteta faces several difficult decisions regarding his starting XI. The Gunners come into the fixture following a dominant Community Shield win over Man City in Cardiff, a performance that showcased the depth and quality now available in North London. While established stars like Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are back in contention after their post-World Cup breaks, the form of younger players and new signings has given the coaching staff plenty to think about ahead of the curtain-raiser.
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