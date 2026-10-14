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Mikel Arteta delivers major Martin Zubimendi injury boost as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest test
Positive news for Zubimendi as Hincapie faces layoff
Arteta has delivered a significant fitness update regarding his squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest. Midfield lynchpin Zubimendi and defender Hincapie both picked up ankle injuries during a post-match warm-down following the victory against Leeds United, leading to concerns over their availability for the upcoming domestic and European schedule.
Speaking after his side's midweek European success, Arteta revealed that the Spanish international is making rapid progress in his recovery compared to his defensive teammate. "Zubi is much, much better. Piero is improving, but as I said, he looks more significant. I think it will be a matter of weeks, I think. We don't know exactly how many. Zubi is improving. Zubi is improving, yes. We have to see the moment he goes on that pitch, how he deals with the pain and still some small feelings that he will have, basically," the manager explained, as quoted by Football London.
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Focus shifts to the City Ground challenge
Despite a looming Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich, Arteta is refusing to look past the immediate task at hand. The Gunners travel to face a Forest side desperate to find their form at home, and the Arsenal boss is fully aware of the hostile atmosphere that awaits his players at the City Ground this weekend.
When questioned about the absence of Michael Olise for their next European fixture, Arteta was quick to redirect the conversation toward the Premier League. "I think the beautiful challenge is going to be against Forest away and we need to make sure we are ready for that one," he stated.
Arteta manages squad rotation and illness
Beyond the long-term injury concerns, Arteta also touched upon the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who was only fit enough for a cameo appearance against Lille. The England international managed to register a goal and an assist despite battling an illness that had kept him out of the starting lineup for the midweek Champions League clash.
"He wasn't feeling that good yesterday and today because he had a sort of illness. He wasn't ready to start, but he really was keen to contribute to the team. If it was needed, he came on. He made a huge impact and he delivered with real quality," Arteta noted.
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Tribute to Gunners legend Ken Friar
Despite the joy of the victory, the evening was tinged with sadness following the passing of Arsenal’s Life President, Ken Friar. Arteta paid an emotional tribute to a man who dedicated over 70 years to the club. The manager emphasized that the performance on the pitch was a fitting way to honour a figure who helped shape the identity of the modern Arsenal.
"Before we start, I would like to say a few words about Ken Friar, our life president," Arteta said. "It's a really sad day for everybody that loves Arsenal Football Club or anybody that loves football or anybody has come across to him. I had the privilege, the honour to meet him, to spend time with him, to learn from him. And there are people in football clubs that they have a role and they fulfil a role. And there are other people that they create an identity, they create values and they have a vision to create a future for the football club."
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