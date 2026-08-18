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Mikel Arteta makes personal phone call to Julian Alvarez as Arsenal launch final bid to land Atletico Madrid star
Arteta launches final offensive for Alvarez
Arteta has reached out to Alvarez personally as he looks to force through a marquee deal before the transfer window slams shut, according to El Desmarque. The Gunners have long identified the former Man City man as their primary attacking target, and Arteta is now leading the pursuit with a direct appeal to the player.
While Viktor Gyokeres enjoyed a productive debut season at the Emirates Stadium with a 21-goal haul, the technical staff believe a player of Alvarez’s pedigree is exactly what is required to finally win the Champions League, following their bitter defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in last season's final.
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Atletico steer striker toward Premier League return
While Diego Simeone is publicly desperate to keep his compatriot, the Atletico Madrid board would much rather do business with Arsenal than strengthen a direct La Liga rival in Barcelona. Mundo Deportivo previously indicated that the club has actively tried to steer Alvarez toward the Premier League, though these efforts have yet to change the player’s heart.
In a bold move to sweeten the deal, the Gunners have offered to include Swedish international Gyokeres as part of a swap deal, as per COPE. This would provide Simeone with an immediate replacement for the Argentine, potentially softening the blow of losing such a key figure. However, the striker’s camp has remained firm on his preference for Barca.
Barcelona financial woes offer Gunners hope
Despite the player's preference, Barcelona’s ongoing financial instability could hand the advantage back to Arteta. Hansi Flick is reportedly scouring the market for attacking reinforcements following the departure of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain and could even turn his attention to Gyokeres as a potential alternative, with the Catalan club's inability to meet Atletico’s valuation for Alvarez proving to be a major roadblock.
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Arsenal consider Osimhen as marquee alternative
Aware that the Alvarez deal hangs in the balance, Arsenal have not put all their eggs in one basket and have reportedly opened discussions for Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian forward, currently at Galatasaray, remains a high-level alternative for the Gunners if the Argentine continues to hold out for Barcelona. Talks were held with the Turkish club last week as part of wider negotiations involving teenage star Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli.
The next few days will be critical for Arsenal’s recruitment strategy as they wait for a definitive response from Madrid. Arteta's personal intervention signifies the level of commitment the club has to this deal, but the player's reluctance to return to England remains the primary obstacle.
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