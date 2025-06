This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Blow for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal prepare to lose first-team coach with 29-year-old Carlos Cuesta set to become youngest manager in Serie A history Arsenal M. Arteta Transfers Premier League Parma Calcio 1913 Serie A In a massive blow to Mikel Arteta, first-team coach Carlos Cuesta will leave Arsenal to become the youngest manager in Serie A history with Parma. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cuseta set for a fresh challenge in Italy

Had been working with Arteta since 2020

Will become Serie A's youngest coach at 29 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask