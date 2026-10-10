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Michael Carrick calls for patience as Man Utd new boy Carlos Baleba nears long-awaited debut
Managing the transition to Old Trafford
United fans are eager to see their new midfield powerhouse in action, but Carrick is determined to ensure Baleba is fully prepared before throwing him into the Premier League spotlight. The former Brighton man was an unused substitute during the recent trip to Fulham and has since stepped up his recovery by featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lausanne-Sport at Carrington. As United prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, the question of Baleba's involvement remains a major talking point for the Old Trafford faithful.
The coaching staff are mindful of the physical demands required, especially given the player's lack of a full pre-season program. "He's certainly getting closer, Carlos. It's been great to have him out on the grass and to see him up close really. And [he] played a little bit in a training game that we had last week, so that was good for him to get some minutes. I think the other side of it a little bit, he has missed a lot, and he's missed crucial time in terms of the end of pre-season," Carrick revealed.
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Building fitness after injury setbacks
Baleba arrived in Manchester carrying the remnants of an injury picked up during his tenure on the south coast. This lack of rhythm is the primary reason for his delayed introduction to the first team. Carrick understands that the jump to a club of United's stature is significant for any young player, let alone one who is currently playing catch-up with his teammates' physical conditioning levels. The focus now is on ensuring the 20-year-old does not suffer any recurring issues that could derail his debut campaign.
"There's a little bit of patience there for him to get up to speed, and that's up to us to pick that right time for him as well, but he offers us a lot," Carrick added. "I've said it before, the midfield that we've got, we're really happy with, and the selections and the options that we have, and he definitely adds to that. It’s great to have Carlos on the grass, you know? Unfortunately, he picked up the injury in pre-season, so he’s missed a lot. It’s an important time of year, so we’ll work to get him back, it will need a bit of patience because it is important."
Expectations for the young midfielder
The United boss is keen to temper expectations, acknowledging that the Cameroon international is still adapting to a new environment and a different tactical system. Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, the message from the dugout is clear: Baleba is a long-term project for the Red Devils. The club believes he has the attributes to become a mainstay in their midfield for years to come, provided his development is handled correctly in these opening months of the season.
"We’re not expecting too much, too soon, he’s still a young player and he’s made a big move coming here. We want to help him work through and get him up to speed, but he definitely adds to our midfield group which is already strong and I’m looking forward to getting him back, to have that option. He obviously got involved [as an unused substitute] in the last game but an extra bit of training and he’s going to keep improving as the time goes on, as the weeks and the months and hopefully the years go by," Carrick explained.
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Strengthening the engine room
Baleba joins a midfield unit that Carrick describes as already having high quality and depth. His inclusion adds a different profile to the squad, offering athleticism and ball-winning capabilities that will be vital as the schedule intensifies with European and domestic cup commitments. The coaching staff believe that having a fully fit Baleba will allow for more effective rotation during the winter period, which is why they are refusing to rush him into the fold now. With Tottenham visiting Manchester this Saturday, Baleba will likely be part of the matchday squad again, even if a starting berth remains unlikely.
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