ANP
'It will be more than one, won't it?' – Mexx Meerdink reveals father rivalry after dramatic Netherlands debut
Meerdink completes emotional Oranje debut after injury redemption
AZ striker Mexx Meerdink made his long-awaited senior debut for the Netherlands in Thursday evening's 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena. In a post-match interview with ESPN NL, the 23-year-old attacker opened up about being thrust into action after just 35 minutes when starting forward Brian Brobbey suffered a limp and departed with an injury.
The moment brought complete redemption for Meerdink, who had been forced to withdraw from his initial national team call-up a year prior due to an unfortunate injury.
He expressed immense gratitude at finally achieving his senior international dream.
- ANP
Striker reveals shock at early Brobbey injury substitution
Recounting the dramatic moment of his entrance, Meerdink admitted he was surprised when new Oranje head coach Xavi called his name off the bench so early in the match. Despite expecting the coaching staff to choose a more experienced option, the young forward warmed up quickly and adapted smoothly to the tempo.
Meerdink praised Xavi's intense managerial style, noting that the Spaniard's visible passion quickly energized the entire squad.
"I could see that Brian was limping," Meerdink explained. "I thought to myself: 'Is it going to happen already?' I thought the coach might choose someone else. But they called my name and then I had to start warming up and it went very fast. Xavi radiates a lot of passion, and that is felt by the players."
Forward reflects on disallowed goal and missed second-half chance
Reflecting on his 55-minute display, Meerdink admitted disappointment over a disallowed goal and a missed second-half opportunity where his foot slipped over the ball. However, the AZ forward rated his overall performance on the ball as one of his finest outings of the season.
He highlighted the team's relentless second-half pressing as a direct reflection of Xavi's tactical instructions.
"I have no idea why it was disallowed," Meerdink stated. "I had another chance after that, but then my foot went on the ball instead of against it. That is a shame. But overall I think I played one of my best games of the season on the ball. There are many positive things."
- ANP
Meerdink sets sights on surpassing father Martijn's cap tally
By earning his first senior cap, Meerdink pulled level with his father, Martijn Meerdink, who earned a single international appearance for the Netherlands against Ecuador in 2006. The ambitious forward expressed determination to solidify his place in Xavi's squad and surpass his father's tally as soon as possible.
The Netherlands complete their match recovery before preparing for their next Nations League fixture.
Meerdink looks to earn consecutive international caps in upcoming matches.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting