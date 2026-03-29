Mexico, tragedy at the Azteca Stadium: a fan falls to his death during the match against Portugal

"The Mexico City Public Prosecutor’s Office (Fiscalía CDMX) expresses its deep regret at the death of a person that occurred on Saturday 28 March inside the Banorte Stadium, prior to the start of the Mexican national team’s friendly match.

Furthermore, analysis of footage from the stadium’s surveillance cameras and those at its entrances is currently underway, as is the collection of statements from those present at the scene, in order to accurately reconstruct the sequence of events and determine any liability.

Similarly, the post-mortem examination required by law is currently being carried out to establish with certainty the cause of death, as well as the individual’s physical condition at the time of the fall.

The Mexico City Public Prosecutor’s Office will continue its investigations in depth and will keep the public informed of any significant developments, in strict compliance with the principles of due process.”