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Max Dowman, stop that! Arsenal wonderkid scores stunner as England U19 thump Portugal 6-0
Early dominance and Dowman's impact
The Young Lions ran riot on March 31, with Dowman at the heart of the action. Arsenal have a true gem on their hands, as the attacker orchestrated a clinical demolition of the Portuguese defence. He set up Chelsea prospect Jesse Derry just four minutes into the match for the crucial opener. Derry later doubled his personal tally on the hour mark, making it 3-0 by finishing off another incisive move carved out by the winger. The squad completely overwhelmed their opponents as the match progressed, showcasing incredible attacking depth.
A spectacular solo masterclass
The defining moment of the contest arrived shortly after the interval when the teenager took matters into his own hands. Picking up the ball in the 50th minute, he displayed maturity far beyond his 16 years. He sold his marker with a deft drop of the shoulder before driving aggressively towards the penalty area. Leaving the tracking defenders trailing in his wake, he unleashed a clinical strike from the edge of the box to extend the advantage to 2-0. This stunning individual effort entirely extinguished any lingering hopes for the hosts.
Late flurry finishes the rout
The floodgates well and truly opened late on as the visitors ruthlessly punished their tired opponents. West Ham United defender Ezra Mayers made it 4-0 in the 75th minute with a fine finish. Ten minutes later, Shumaira Mheuka added a fifth to compound the misery. The scoring was finally capped off in the 88th minute when Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Harry Howell found the net, completing the comprehensive 6-0 thrashing in spectacular style. Other notable appearances included Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg and Liverpool duo Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni, who all contributed to the masterclass.
Standings heartbreak despite the win
Despite the emphatic nature of the result, there was a heartbreaking sting in the tail for the national team. The victory was ultimately hollow in terms of their qualifying campaign. They finished second in Group Two of the Elite Round with six points, missing out on a place at the European Championship finals. Serbia managed to beat Poland to finish top of the standings with seven points and an unbeaten record.