Matthias Jaissle officially appointed as new Newcastle United head coach to succeed Eddie Howe

Newcastle have formally announced Jaissle as the successor to Howe. Jaissle has been with the players at their training camp in La Manga, southern Spain, since Saturday, following a delay in paperwork from Al-Ahli. The Saudi Arabian side were reluctant to let him leave after he secured two Asian Champions Leagues.

Despite the pressure of a new season starting in just a fortnight, and the departures of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimarães, he is confident. He stated: "When Newcastle United come your way you take notice. The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be."