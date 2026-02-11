Mason Greenwood loses his mentor as Roberto De Zerbi leaves Marseille after Le Classique humiliation vs PSG

De Zerbi's exit comes just two weeks after club president Pablo Longoria told The Telegraph the coach was a "genius" and that he would be happy for him to stay at the club for a long time.

"He’s recognised as one of the most creative coaches in Europe and that kind of thing for the players is important. First of all, it’s normal that big clubs are trying to recruit Roberto. Because when you have one of the best, you have to expect that the big clubs, they are coming, because this is Roberto. At the same time, I need to play my card, to share the same level of enthusiasm about the future," he said.

“It’s about aligning all the personal incentives that is not money, all together. It’s seeing the possibilities that we are all on the same page and seeing the great potential of this club. This is the most powerful message. This is the best argument to have a long ride together.

"I would be more than happy if Roberto stays for a long period. I would like Roberto to be like [Diego] Simeone at Atlético [Madrid, where he has been for 15 years]. It’s a big synergy. As a fan, you always want to win. But you want to see people who represent you win. And I think Roberto represents the people here."