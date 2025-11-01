Getty Images Sport
Marcus Rashford backs himself! Man Utd outcast sends pointed birthday message as he enjoys upturn in form on loan at Barcelona
From golden boy to forgotten man at Old Trafford
Between the start of the 2023–24 season and his eventual exile in December 2024, Rashford managed just 24 goal contributions in 67 matches. However, since joining Barcelona on loan, he’s looked sharper and hungrier; more like the player United fans had been longing to see again. In just 13 games across La Liga and the Champions League, Rashford has already racked up 12 goal involvements, including four goals in Europe. After an 18-month slump that saw his form nosedive under the watch of Ruben Amorim, Rashford seems determined to write his comeback story on Catalan soil. Sharing an image of the number 28 splashed across a wall and a Blaugrana-themed cake, Rashford captioned it powerfully: “Chapter 28 🎈🎊 The Resurrection ✌🏾”
Rashford’s subtle dig at United
If anyone thought Rashford had left United quietly, his recent comments prove otherwise. Reflecting on his struggles at Old Trafford, he didn’t hold back. The message was clear as Rashford sees the chaos behind the scenes at United as a key reason for his decline.
"I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent," he complained.
However, ex-United skipper Roy Keane, snapped back at the forward and suggested: "Towards the end of his time at United, there was obviously issues. He was part of the problem with the environment, especially [being] one of the most experienced players at United. He should have been setting the standards and showing new people at the club what it's like to be a United player."
Can Barcelona afford Rashford on a permanent deal?
Rashford’s new chapter in Spain looks increasingly promising and according to Sky Sports’ Central European edition, Rashford is keen to make his stay in Barcelona permanent. The Catalan club are “closely monitoring” his progress, and the option-to-buy clause in his loan deal, reportedly worth just £28 million ($37m), is already looking like a bargain. In contrast, Manchester United are believed to value him at closer to £40m ($53m) if sold elsewhere. Determined to make the move happen, the forward agreed to a 25 per cent pay cut, allowing the Spanish giants to absorb his wages in full. The shift to a new environment, away from the glare of English media and the turmoil of Old Trafford, seems to have reignited his passion for the game.
Rashford told ESPN: "I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour."
While Rashford’s United contract runs until 2028, few expect him to pull on the red shirt again unless there’s a total reset at the club. Now, under the guidance of Hansi Flick, Rashford is thriving. His pressing has improved, his confidence in front of goal has returned, and his link-up with the likes of Lamine Yamal shows genuine chemistry.
Barcelona’s next steps and Rashford’s bright horizon
Barcelona, fresh from their El Clasico disappointment, will regroup for their upcoming La Liga clash against Elche. For Rashford, these next few weeks represent an opportunity to cement his place in the starting XI and build on the early momentum. The Catalan club find themselves eight points behind leaders Real Madrid following Los Blancos' 4-0 win over Valencia, albeit with a match in hand. They will be desperate to get the three points against Elche to reduce the gap at the top and keep their title chase on track. Whereas Rashford will look to add to his goals tally, as there's every chance the club will trigger that £28 million option if the English forward keeps up his rich vein of form.
