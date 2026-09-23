Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-LIBERTADORES-CORINTHIANS-ESTUDIANTESAFP
Adhe Makayasa

'A step backward' - Ex-Flamengo chief blasts CBF foreign player limit in potential blow to Memphis Depay & overseas stars

Flamengo
Corinthians
Serie A
M. Depay

A major regulatory shift in Brazilian football has sparked a fierce internal debate, as the CBF moves to drastically curb the number of foreign players allowed in domestic squads. Former Flamengo director Marcos Braz has led the criticism, warning that the new restrictions represent a significant regression for the nation's sporting ambitions.

  • Sweeping reforms alter recruitment landscape

    The Brazilian Football Confederation's decision to gradually reduce overseas player quotas has sparked fierce debate among top-flight executives. The new directive will scale back the limit from nine imported players per matchday squad to just five by 2030. Announced on Monday, the protectionist measure passed by a wide majority, with only Flamengo and Bahia formally voting against the structural overhaul.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-45651050.jpgFotoarena

    Executive slams market protectionism move

    Braz, an instrumental figure throughout Flamengo's trophy-laden era between 2019 and 2024, has heavily criticised the regulatory shift as counterproductive and regressive.

    Expressing his frustration at the governing body's stance via ESPN Brazil, Braz stated: "I view what the CBF has introduced regarding foreign player restrictions in this country with bewilderment. This form of market protectionism has never worked anywhere, it will not work here, and it will contribute nothing to Brazilian football."

    Emphasising the reality of the international transfer market, the former director added: "The market is globalised worldwide; trying to go against that direction is ineffective. This will rapidly drive Brazilian football into regression."

  • Domestic quotas protect homegrown youngsters

    National football authorities insist regulatory intervention was essential after foreign player numbers in the top flight surged to a record 172 this season. That influx pushed the league's average age up to 28.5 years while drastically restricting first-team minutes for emerging domestic talent. Alongside trimming foreign quotas, the CBF will require all clubs to register a minimum of 25 under-23 players within their senior squads.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1058793606.jpgTheNews2

    Brazilian clubs adjust transfer strategies

    Elite Brazilian teams must move quickly before 2027 to rein in their foreign signings and reorder squad hierarchies. The clampdown threatens to unsettle high-profile imports, casting a shadow over Depay's long-term future at Corinthians, despite his contract running until June 2028. Securing compliance will force sporting directors to invest heavily in academy pipelines ahead of the strict under-23 deadline.

Serie A
Internacional crest
Internacional
INT
Corinthians crest
Corinthians
COR
Serie A
Santos FC crest
Santos FC
SAN
Flamengo crest
Flamengo
FLA