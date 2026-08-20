Man City target €60m Serie A star following Rodri departure

City's sudden interest in the former Toulouse star comes following a significant reshuffle in their engine room. The club recently sanctioned the high-profile exit of Spanish midfielder Rodri, who joined Barcelona.

In addition, Reijnders completed a permanent move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah. Together, those two departures generated a staggering combined total of €137.5m including performance-related bonuses, leaving City with both funds and a clear need to reinforce their central midfield.