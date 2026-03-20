Manchester United: Zirkzee wants to return to Italy – Serie A is his priority; where could he go?

As reported by Matteo Moretto on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian-language YouTube channel, due to a lack of playing time this season (a total of 28 minutes across his last nine Premier League matches), Zirkzee is set to be a hot topic again during the next transfer window.

The Dutch striker has one clear priority: to return to Italy and play in Serie A again.

Competition for his signature, however, will be fierce, as several Premier League clubs have already made enquiries with the player’s entourage and Manchester United with a view to potentially putting together a deal in the summer. Several Italian sides, in any case, are closely monitoring the situation.