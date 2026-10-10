Manchester United player ratings vs Tottenham Hotspur: Bryan Mbeumo strikes but late drama denies Michael Carrick victory

A tactically dense encounter at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 stalemate as Manchester United failed to capitalise on a man advantage late in the game. Following a cagey first half where both sides nullified each other's primary passing lanes, the match ignited in the 73rd minute when Bryan Mbeumo found the breakthrough for the hosts after excellent work from Matheus Cunha.

The tactical shape shifted significantly following Rodrigo Bentancur's dismissal for the visitors, which theoretically should have allowed United to control the transition. However, the lack of clinical finishing and a failure to sustain pressure against ten men proved costly.

Despite United managing four shots on target and maintaining an even share of possession, they were undone in the dying embers of stoppage time. Dominic Solanke, who had battled tirelessly as a lone outlet, eventually found the equaliser in the 92nd minute, punishing a momentarily disorganised United backline. For Michael Carrick, it represents two points dropped in a game where his side had the tools to see out the result.