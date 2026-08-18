Man Utd suffer transfer blow as Barcelona midfielder Gavi snubs Premier League move

According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United have been dealt a major setback after Gavi snubbed a potential move to the Premier League. United manager Michael Carrick had targeted the 22-year-old to reinforce his midfield options ahead of the new campaign, with the club reportedly willing to meet a £35 million asking price.

However, Gavi has made it clear that he has absolutely no intention of leaving Barcelona. This rejection adds to the frustration of United supporters, who have watched their club spend a combined £85m on Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. The English side must now look elsewhere for a third midfielder before the window closes.