Man Utd player ratings vs Lyon: Utterly insane! Harry Maguire the hero as ragged yet resilient Red Devils edge Europa League EPIC in extra time with incredible recovery

The defender snatched the crucial goal in a truly thrilling 120 minutes which will go down as one of the club's greatest European nights

Football, bloody hell. Alex Ferguson was talking about the 1999 Champions League final then but that magical night in Barcelona was tame compared to this wild, unpredictable and unforgettable night which saw Manchester United go 2-0 up against Lyon, blow their advantage then fall 4-2 behind in extra-time despite playing with a one-man advantage.

But somehow the Red Devils conjured the spirit of the Camp Nou and scored three times in seven epic minutes to reach the Europa League semi-finals. Bruno Fernandes gave them hope by converting a penalty in the 114th minute while Kobbie Mainoo curled in an equaliser in the 120th to send Old Trafford potty.

Penalties beckoned but Harry Maguire was having none of it and he snatched victory in the 121st minute, setting up a semi-final tie with Athletic Club. And given what took place tonight, United will dare to dream of making it back to Bilbao for the final.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Man United's players from a truly unbelievable night at Old Trafford...