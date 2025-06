This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Man Utd lodge £55m opening bid for Bryan Mbeumo but fall some way short of Brentford's valuation of 20-goal attacker B. Mbeumo Manchester United Transfers Brentford Premier League Manchester United have reportedly lodged an opening offer of £55m for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, with £45m upfront and £10m in potential add-ons. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd making moves in the transfer market

Testing waters with bid worth £55m

Mbeumo has contract until 2026 with option to extend Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask