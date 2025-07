This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd finally nearing agreement for Bryan Mbeumo! 'Compromise' in sight after Brentford raise asking price beyond £65m B. Mbeumo Manchester United Premier League Transfers Brentford A deal for Manchester United to sign Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly nearing completion, with the Red Devils aware of Brentford's demands for the Cameroonian. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd have targeted Mbeumo as key signing

Brentford demanding over £65m

25-year-old could become second signing of summer