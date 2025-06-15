This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Man Utd open Hugo Ekitike talks! Red Devils express interest to Eintracht Frankfurt as they aim to snatch €100m striker from under Liverpool and Chelsea's noses H. Ekitike Manchester United Liverpool Chelsea Eintracht Frankfurt Premier League Bundesliga Transfers Manchester United have initiated talks with the entourage of Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, with Liverpool and Chelsea also in the race. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below United launch move for Ekitike

Red Devils held talks with striker's camp

Liverpool & Chelsea also keen on the Frankfurt man Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask