Man Utd fans RAGE at Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS for 'dragging out' Erik ten Hag sacking after 'lifeless' display vs Aston Villa confirms Red Devils' worst-ever start to a Premier League season E. ten Hag Manchester United Aston Villa vs Manchester United Aston Villa

Manchester United failed to win for the eighth time in 11 matches as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, and Red Devils fans are livid.