Man Utd blown out of the water! Al-Hilal ready to pay Victor Osimhen massive €50m salary as Saudi club aim to finally seal deal for Nigeria international amid interest from Ruben Amorim's side
Al-Hilal have improved their offer for Victor Osimhen, hoping to entice the Nigerian striker with a whopping contract offer worth up to €50m per year.
- Osimhen turned down Saudi club's previous offer
- Man United chasing Nigerian star
- Al-Hilal have already triggered €75m release clause