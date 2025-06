This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd made a bid for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez IN JANUARY and now lead the race to sign him this summer E. Martinez Manchester United Transfers Aston Villa Premier League Europa League Manchester United made a move to sign Emiliano Martinez from January, it has been revealed, and will try to sign him again this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Manchester United went for Martinez in January

Want to sign him again

Aim to replace Onana Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask