This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Man Utd and Arsenal go to war! Mikel Arteta's side make 'first offer' for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as Red Devils prepare to outbid Premier League rivals V. Gyoekeres Manchester United Arsenal Sporting CP Transfers Liga Portugal Premier League Arsenal have reportedly sent their first offer for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, while Manchester United are prepared to outbid their rivals. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Gyokeres an in-demand striker

Arsenal lodge 'first offer' for Swede

Man Utd prepare to outbid them Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask