Man City player ratings vs Fulham: Over to you, Arsenal! Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo lead way in awesome attacking display while Nico O'Reilly and Phil Foden impress

Erling Haaland scored his first open-play goal in nearly two months as Manchester City fired another warning to Arsenal in the Premier League title race with a 3-0 win over Fulham. Pep Guardiola's side made sure they built on the momentum of their stunning late comeback win at Liverpool on Sunday and were utterly ruthless, striking three times before half-time.

Antoine Semenyo gave City the lead in the 24th minute by pouncing on a loose ball from close range, scoring his fifth goal for the club since his £64m switch from Bournemouth. City then doubled their lead on the half-hour mark with a sublime goal from Nico O'Reilly, who exchanged passes with Semenyo to slice through the visitors defence before finishing confidently past Bernd Leno.

City had a penalty appeal that was rejected by VAR for a tug on Marc Guehi but they scored their third goal soon enough, Haaland firing into the bottom corner from just outside the box after a lay-off from Phil Foden. It was Haaland's first goal from open play since December 20 against West Ham while Foden registered his first goal involvement in his last 14 appearances.

The three-goal lead gave Guardiola licence to take Haaland off at half-time and the coach then withdrew Foden, Rodri and Bernardo Silva. They understandably dropped their intensity but without giving Fulham any invitation to come back in the game as they did in the 5-4 thriller at Craven Cottage in December.

The result cuts Arsenal's lead at the top of the table down to three points, putting the Gunners under extra pressure a day before their visit to Brentford.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

    Goalkeeper &amp; Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    Had a more comfortable evening than at Anfield but still did well to get down low to save from Harry Wilson and keep out another effort early in the second half.

    Matheus Nunes (7/10):

    Caused the danger for the opening goal with another dangerous cross and he's now so at ease at right-back it's easy to forget he only began playing there midway through last season.

    Ruben Dias (7/10):

    At his assured and towering best in his first start since returning from injury, the first game in what looks to be a promising partnership with Guehi.

    Marc Guehi (8/10):

    Continues to thrive after making the big move. Defended in an aggressive way, cutting out any hint of danger but still managed to make it look effortless.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (7/10):

    Made a fine tackle on Wilson which added an extra shine to another flawless display from an attacking and defensive point of view.

    Midfield

    Rodri (7/10):

    A classy display without really having to get out of second gear.

    Nico O'Reilly (8/10):

    His sumptuous link-up play with Semenyo and cool finish showed just how confident he is right now and how effective he is playing in midfield, the position he grew up playing.

    Bernardo Silva (8/10):

    Picked up where he left off with his immense performance at Anfield, controlling City's play. His complete display earned him a much-needed rest as he was taken off on 60 minutes.

    Attack

    Phil Foden (8/10):

    The type of performance Foden used to produce all the time but had been missing since the turn of the year. Looked dangerous from the start in an advanced role behind Semenyo and Haaland and could have scored before setting up Haaland's goal. Loses a mark for his dangerous tackle on Calvin Bassey, for which he was fortunate to only take a booking

    Erling Haaland (7/10):

    Played his part in Semenyo's goal by challenging for Nunes' cross and then fired home as if he hadn't been on any (open play) goal drought at all. With his job done he got to watch the second half from the comfort of the bench.

    Antoine Semenyo (9/10):

    Another goal and a wonderful assist, making City's capture of him in January look all the more astute.

    Subs &amp; Manager

    Omar Marmoush (5/10):

    A wasted opportunity to boost his goal tally and he made a couple of bad touches which let him down.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Lost the ball on a few occasions as City lost some of the control Silva was giving them.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (6/10):

    Kept busy as City eased up but rarely looked uncomfortable.

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    Didn't play with his usual urgency as the game was done.

    Nico Gonzalez (6/10):

    Replaced Rodri with 19 minutes left.

    Pep Guardiola (8/10):

    An ideal evening for the coach, who watched his side put the game to bed in 45 minutes and was then able to give his big guns some rest.

