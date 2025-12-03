VIDEO: Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk shows off his supreme FIFPro World XI knowledge

On the pitch, the Reds' title defence campaign has turned out to be a nightmare. They started 2025-26 with five Premier League wins in a row but thereafter their form took a major dip as they have managed to win only two out of their next eight league games. Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table and have conceded 20 goals already - the joint-most along with Manchester United among the top 10 teams in the league.

After the club's disastrous 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest last month, Van Dijk lashed out at his colleagues as he told reporters: "We concede too many easy goals. They scored obviously from a set piece again. You can ask if he was in front of Alisson, but it counted, so we're 1-0 down. We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed. It's a very difficult situation at the moment. There was nervousness after we conceded, but not before. We tried to rush things and that's human when you're in a difficult moment. We cleared the ones before and in the end, we'te in a very difficult moment. We don't get out of it by just speaking about it. It will take a lot of hard work.

"It's a problem. Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going. Everyone is disappointed, like they should be, because losing at home to Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, very bad. That's the least I can say about it. Those goals we conceded are far too easy and we all have to look in the mirror. I've been at this club so long now and we've been through adversity. We will bounce back but it doesn't happen overnight. I'm not a quitter and we will keep going. I can't decide what the supporters are doing if they leave early. I know the fans have been through thick and thin with us. They will be there with us when we come out of this because we will come out of this."