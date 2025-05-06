Liverpool warned injuries will prevent Trent Alexander-Arnold heir from fulfilling potential - but USMNT star Antonee Robinson likely on Reds' radar despite fitness concerns
Liverpool have been warned injuries will prevent Conor Bradley from fulfilling his potential as he has been tipped to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.
- Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool
- Bradley has been viewed as club's future
- Injury expert has doubts