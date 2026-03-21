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Harry Sherlock

Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Danny Welbeck at the double! Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate fall asleep in dismal defeat for Arne Slot's side

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, as a Danny Welbeck brace gave the Seagulls all three points. It was a disjointed performance from the Reds, despite Milos Kerkez's goal, after Hugo Ekitike was injured within the first 10 minutes. It is another damning result for head coach Arne Slot, who looks to have run out of ideas in the dugout.

Within just seven minutes, Hugo Ekitike was substituted with an injury, after a challenge from James Milner. And less than 10 minutes later, Brighton had the lead, through Welbeck, as he headed home at the back post after a fine delivery from former Inter Miami star Diego Gomez. 

Kerkez hit back, however, as he gambled on a long ball from goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and capitalised on a defensive error from Lewis Dunk, who tried to head the ball back to Bart Verbruggen, allowing the Hungarian to score with a fine dink. 

In the second half, Brighton continued to exert intense pressure and Welbeck added a second, as Jack Hinshelwood ghosted in behind Van Dijk and squared to the striker to complete his brace despite calls for offside.

Liverpool pushed for a late equaliser but it was Brighton who continued to create chances, and Curtis Jones was required to block a goal-bound shot on the line to keep the deficit to one.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the AMEX Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (6/10):

    Gave the ball away in the build-up to Welbeck's goal. A dismal error. Let down by his defenders for Welbeck's second. Some strong saves, but you can't be as loose with the ball as Mamardashvili was, as it will cost your team.

    Jeremie Frimpong (5/10):

    Took a couple of intense knocks in the first half but soldiered on. Struggled to contain Minteh throughout, and was subbed in the second half as Liverpool went for it. 

    Ibrahima Konate (4/10):

    Beaten in the air by Welbeck at the back post. Complained and wanted a foul but it was never being given. Nowhere for the second either. Subbed. He's not good enough.

    Virgil van Dijk (5/10):

    Trusted Konate to clear when Welbeck scored but was equally flat-footed. Napping when Hinshelwood got behind him. He looks a shadow of the player he once was.

    Milos Kerkez (6/10):

    Equalised brilliantly, gambling on a long ball and finishing cutely to bring Liverpool level. Always energetic but his defending leaves much to be desired. Subbed.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (5/10):

    Strong in midfield but had dropped deep before Welbeck's second and lost his man. Faded as the game went on.

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Denied by a brilliant save after a fine header in the first half. Marshalled well by Brighton and was frustrated with his lack of influence in the final third.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    Constantly involved. Always looking to play forward, but his set-piece magic was lacking. Created more than any other midfielder; he's Liverpool's best player, even if this wasn't his day.

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    Attack

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Mucked in superbly well, was always positive, but has added a physicality to his game that allows him to defend. A strong showing, but he just couldn't pick the Brighton lock.

    Hugo Ekitike (N/A):

    Required treatment after a bruising James Milner challenge early on. Tried to play on but was physically unable to and was subbed in the seventh minute.

    Cody Gakpo (5/10):

    Lashed a couple of shots at goal but couldn't break through. Always plays on the offside line, but Liverpool just couldn't set him free. A frustrating afternoon.

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    Subs & Manager

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Came on for Ekitike after only seven minutes. Forced one very good save but was otherwise quiet.

    Rio Ngumoha (5/10):

    On for Frimpong. Couldn't get on the ball. 

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    On for Konate. No impact.

    Andrew Robertson (N/A):

    Replaced Kerkez. Slotted into the backline. 

    Arne Slot (4/10):

    Liverpool seem to have run out of ideas. There was no fluency to this, and his changes did not help, as they lacked a focal point after Ekitike's withdrawal. Does he know how to fix this? The jury remains firmly out. 

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