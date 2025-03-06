This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Liverpool and Arsenal target Matheus Cunha facing extended ban for headbutting Milos Kerkez as Wolves star raises concern over conduct ahead of potential summer move M. Cunha Wolverhampton Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Bournemouth FA Cup Liverpool Arsenal Premier League Wolves star Matheus Cunha is facing a potential extended ban after headbutting Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez - could put his summer move under jeopardy. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cunha sent off for headbutting Kerkez

Handed a three-game ban by the FA

Could see ban extended for 'misconduct' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱