Ella Toone England 2023Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Lionesses and Man Utd star Ella Toone told where she needs to improve by England boss Sarina Wiegman

Ella TooneEnglandWomen's footballSarina Wiegman

Lionesses and Manchester United star Ella Toone has been told to improve in a key aspect of her game by England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England to take on France
  • Wiegman counting on Toone to get the three points
  • Pointed out one scope for improvement in her game
Article continues below