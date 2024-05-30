Lionesses dealt injury blow as Lauren James is ruled out of Euro 2025 qualifier against France, with Spurs star Jess Naz called up to replace her
England were dealt a significant loss on Thursday as it was confirmed that Lauren James would not feature in the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifying games.
- Injured James withdrawn from England squad
- Replaced by Tottenham star Jess Naz
- Lionesses face France in qualifying double header