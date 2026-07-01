Goal.com
LiveVPN

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
GFX Lionel Messi Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Moataz Elgammal

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: A rivalry ‘never built on words’ as Germany legend Oliver Kahn admits GOAT battle is unlikely to be repeated

L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
O. Kahn
Argentina vs Cabo Verde
Argentina
Cabo Verde
World Cup
Portugal vs Croatia
Portugal
Croatia

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has paid a glowing tribute to the historic rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bayern Munich icon believes the two superstars created a unique standard of consistency that world football will never witness again, as both legends continue their historic battle at the World Cup.

  • An unmatched era of greatness

    The debate over who reigns supreme between Messi and Ronaldo has dominated footballing discourse for the better part of 20 years. While fans and pundits often engage in heated arguments, Kahn argues that the greatness of the pair was rooted in their silent competitive drive rather than public posturing.

    Kahn said on Zee5: "Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better. Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence."

    • Advertisement
  • Portugal Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The ultimate numbers game

    The statistical comparison between the two icons cements their status among the greatest to ever play the game. Messi and Ronaldo were direct rivals over an intense nine-year period with the Argentine leading Barcelona to glory and his Portuguese counterpart enjoying a legendary spell at Real Madrid, where he won two La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles.

    Messi, who won 10 La Liga and four Champions League crowns over his lengthy spell at Barcelona, also boasts eight Ballon d'Or awards, while Ronaldo has claimed five.

    On an individual level, their relentless pursuit of goalscoring milestones remains undiminished. Ronaldo has already scored 975 goals throughout his illustrious career and actively aims to reach the historic 1,000-goal mark. Meanwhile, Messi has established himself as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 19 goals.

  • Chasing the ultimate dream

    Both superstars are heavily focused on the current tournament, where they can only meet if their nations reach the final. In the round of 32, Portugal will face Croatia, while Argentina take on Cape Verde. Messi is currently the tournament's top scorer after netting six goals in the group stages, whereas Ronaldo has settled for two so far.

    Messi, who lifted the trophy in 2022, is chasing a second consecutive World Cup title. Conversely, Ronaldo has won every major trophy in football except the World Cup and desperately wants to capture the only elusive piece of silverware missing from his legendary cabinet.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-ARGAFP

    What lies ahead in the knockouts?

    As the knockout stages begin, traditional powerhouses like England, France, and Spain will challenge the South American giants. Football fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to see if Messi can extend his historic goalscoring record, or if Ronaldo can secure his dream title, potentially setting up a poetic final showdown to conclude their legendary rivalry.

World Cup
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
World Cup
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Cabo Verde crest
Cabo Verde
CPV