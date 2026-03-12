Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami ready to compete with Juventus for Man City star's signature in summer transfer window
- Getty Images Sport
Inter Miami join the race for Man City superstar
Inter Miami are not alone in their pursuit, as Silva’s former club Benfica dream of a homecoming, while Galatasaray are also monitoring the situation closely, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. However, the prospect of lining up alongside Messi in the United States is a significant draw. Silva currently earns between €7m and €8m net per year plus bonuses, a figure that both Miami and Juve are evaluating as they prepare their pitches for the versatile midfielder.
- (C)Getty Images
Juventus weigh up ambitious double swoop
Gazzetta claims that Juventus directors Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini have already initiated contact to explore the feasibility of bringing Silva to Turin. The pursuit of Silva is part of a wider strategy to identify elite free agents who can bolster the squad without a massive transfer fee. Alongside the City star, the Old Lady has set its sights on Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka. Both players represent the high-pedigree profile Juventus crave, though any deal will likely hinge on the club securing Champions League qualification for next season to ensure both the financial muscle and the prestige necessary to beat the competition.
Goretzka signals Bayern Munich departure
Goretzka has already confirmed he will leave Bayern when his contract expires in June. The German international is eager for a new challenge, stating: "I would be tempted to have an experience abroad: perhaps it is my last chance". This admission has put Juventus on high alert, though they face stiff competition from Arsenal, who are reportedly the player’s dream destination.
While the Premier League remains a threat, Juve are banking on the project under Luciano Spalletti to lure the 31-year-old to Serie A. Goretzka’s current salary of nearly €7m net per year is within reach for the Bianconeri, provided they can offload other high earners.
- Getty Images Sport
Champions League qualification holds the key
For Juventus, the coming weeks on the pitch will dictate their success in the transfer market. Access to the €60 million in UEFA prize money is essential to meeting the wage demands of stars like Silva and Goretzka. The club is currently stalking the fourth-place spot in Serie A, hoping that a strong finish to the season will provide the leverage needed to convince these global stars to choose Turin over Miami, London, or Lisbon.
As the summer window approaches, the battle between the traditional European elite and the rising power of MLS will be personified by the fight for Silva. Inter Miami’s ambitious project under David Beckham, which is led by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, is a genuine threat to Juventus’ plans.
Advertisement