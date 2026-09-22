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Another Ballon d'Or for the GOAT! Alexis Mac Allister backs Lionel Messi for more individual glory as Argentina prepare for life after their talismanic captain
Preparing for life after Leo
Messi is nearing the end of his illustrious international career, leaving Argentina with the daunting task of replacing their greatest-ever player. The 39-year-old forward will depart as the nation's all-time record appearance maker and goalscorer, having netted 125 times in 207 caps for the 2022 World Cup winner.
Mac Allister recognises the monumental gap his captain will leave behind, as he stressed that the national team must prepare for a difficult new era once the legendary forward officially steps away.
- AFP
A Ballon d'Or backing and squad reality
Speaking to ESPN, Mac Allister explained the squad's immense appreciation for their talisman. "The words for Messi are always the same: gratitude, and the realisation that there will never be another like him," he said. "We've enjoyed our time with him immensely. We're also grateful to him for everything he's helped us win. It's sure to be a very emotional occasion."
The midfielder stressed that the national team must adapt tactically once their captain steps away. "It will be a different process with new players coming in," he explained. "We need to start realising that the best player in the world, the one who made all the difference, won't be there anymore, and that we'll have to grow stronger as a team."
When quizzed about Messi's chances of claiming the Ballon d'Or, Mac Allister confidently backed his compatriot. "As Argentines we'd love for Messi to win it. He had an incredible World Cup and I don't see why he shouldn't be awarded it," he added. "We all know that Leo has always prioritised the team over individual achievements, so it wouldn't be a big deal for him."
Anfield contract uncertainty
Away from international duty, Mac Allister is facing uncertainty regarding his club career. The midfielder previously admitted to feeling disappointed that Liverpool had not offered him a contract extension, especially after midfield colleagues Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai were handed new deals.
Despite passing up opportunities to leave Anfield during the summer, he remains unsure about his next steps. "There's no firm decision yet. I still have two years left on my contract," Mac Allister explained. "As I said, I'm going to give it my all. A lot can happen in that time; there are plenty of options."
He maintained a positive outlook on his Merseyside tenure, adding: "Hopefully it'll be for more years, but if it's just two, I'll have to enjoy them with my family, because I have no doubt that I'm at one of the best clubs in the world."
- IPS
Returning to domestic action
Following the conclusion of the current international break, Mac Allister will shift his focus back to club football. Liverpool are set to host Manchester City in a crucial clash at Anfield on October 11. The midfielder will be eager to put his contract worries aside and deliver a strong performance upon his return to domestic duties.
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