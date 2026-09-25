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'Let's enjoy this!' - Lionel Scaloni confirms Lionel Messi's international farewell as Argentina icon prepares for final bow
The last dance
Scaloni has confirmed that Messi will make his final appearance for Argentina on October 6. The 39-year-old forward will don the famous blue-and-white stripes one last time in a friendly against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.
Messi announced his decision to step away from international football in late August. His final match promises to be an emotional occasion, giving fans a chance to honour their captain before he officially ends his historic career with the national team.
- AFP
A deserved tribute
Scaloni revealed that he personally pushed for the farewell match to take place during this international window. The manager wanted to guarantee his own presence on the touchline for such a historic moment.
"I believe that a player like him deserves that," Scaloni told reporters. "And I personally contributed my bit because I want to be at his farewell. And since today I don't know if I would be available later on, we made an effort so that he could be in this match.
"We knew everything he was going through, and yet he put in the desire and effort to come and say goodbye with his people, with the people who love him so much. And I think if there's a tribute to be made, it should be done now, because later on, the magic might not be the same. And I believe now is the time for him to feel that love from everyone."
An unmatched legacy
Messi concludes his international career as Argentina's all-time leading scorer, having netted 125 goals - a number that could potentially increase during this international break. He starred at his sixth World Cup, scoring eight times across eight appearances for his country. For Scaloni, managing the Inter Miami forward has been a career highlight.
"For me, getting to coach him was the ultimate experience. It was a dream. I told him so, and I'll say it for the rest of my life. There will never be anyone like him," Scaloni added. "It's very rare for a player like that to come along - not just because of what he does on the pitch, but because of everything he conveys off it. Let's enjoy this.
"After the World Cup he just played, there isn't much more to add. If the award is for the best player, there's no doubt. It's already spoken for, the statistics prove it. As long as he's on a football pitch, it's hard to argue that he doesn't deserve it."
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The next generation
Before the highly anticipated farewell against Benin, Argentina have a busy schedule. The team will travel to Córdoba to face Bolivia on September 30, before hosting Burkina Faso on October 3.
These fixtures mark the beginning of a new era for the national team. Scaloni is already using his latest squad selection to plan for the future, initiating a transition following the high-profile retirements of Messi and veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi.
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