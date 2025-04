This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Liam Delap's cut-price Ipswich relegation release clause revealed as transfer suitors Chelsea & Man Utd are put on red alert L. Delap Ipswich Transfers Chelsea Manchester United Premier League Liam Delap's release clause will drop significantly in the summer if Ipswich Town are relegated from the Premier League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Delap's release clause will drop if Ipswich are relegated

Chelsea and Man Utd on alert

Ipswich face Blues on Sunday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱