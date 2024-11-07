Getty Images SportScott Wilson'Lee Carsley just said f*ck it' - England fans slam 'criminal' inclusion in Three Lions squad as Thomas Tuchel told to 'take over already'Lee Carsley's England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures has been met with a wave of concern.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCarsley's final England squad announcedThree Lions face Greece & Republic of IrelandTuchel takes over in January 2025Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below